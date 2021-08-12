Carson Higginbotham is one round away from playing at Augusta National

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Carson Higginbotham won again!

The young golfer won the Sub-Regional Drive-Chip-Putt tournament at Nemacolin (PA) on Wednesday.

What does that mean?

Well, it means that Higginbotham has qualified for the regional finals at Oak Hill Country Club in New York, meaning that the Harrison County native is one step away from playing at Augusta National later this year.

Augusta National is the site of the Masters, and is largely regarded as one of the best golf courses in America.

Higginbotham, just 12 year-old, is one good performance away from playing on the same course that the best golfers in PGA history have played on.