Carson Higginbotham off to a great start in 2020

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Local youth golf phenom Carson Higginbotham is once again off to a great start to the 2020 youth golf circuit.

Higginbotham has picked up seven victories since the season started in May, with the latest being in comeback fashion at the Ohio State Invitational at Rattlesnake Ridge.

June, especially, has been a good month for him.

The young golfing machine from Clarksburg started the month with a victory at a Callaway Junior Golf Tour event in Chalreston, WV. A few days later he picked up another win, this one with a seven-shot-lead at event’s end, at The Pines in Morgantown.

And then he picked up yet another victory at a Junior Golf Tour event in Huntington just four days later.

Then on Tuesday, battling at the aforementioned Ohio State Invitational, he fought his way back from a five-shot deficit in round one to win by five strokes by the end of the two-day event.

He described what turned things around for him on Tuesday when we spoke with him earlier today.

“First day was a struggle. We were above the hole a bunch of times, which makes it hard to make birdies. And then the second day we made an alignment adjustment, stayed below the hole, and we made a lot of birdies. It felt like I was right where I wanted to be,” Higginbotham said.

Congratulations to Clarksburg’s Carson Higginbotham (69) and Oceana’s Kerri-Anne Cooke (79) for winning the Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Rounds of the Day at today’s @CallawayGolf Jr Tour event at @WVEdgewoodCC! See full field results here ➡️ https://t.co/6Jqk1aoU1L pic.twitter.com/Rri9I1r02z — WV Golf Association (@WVGA) June 1, 2020

After turning things around from the very beginning on Tuesday, Higginbotham proceeded to putt in for birdie on seven of the first eleven holes of the day.

His packed scheduled for the rest of the summer continues with two more events in the coming days.

We’re going to catch up with him again next week to see him in action.