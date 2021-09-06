Carson Higginbotham & team advance to PGA Jr. League Championship

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It seems like every time Carson Higginbotham steps on a golf course, the young Harrison County native leaves said course with some hardware.

Well, it was no different for him this weekend in Ohio, where Higginbotham led his 13U PGA JR. League team to a Regional Championship on Saturday.

Higginbotham and his team won by exactly one stroke over the Ohio-based team.

With that victory, the Harrison County native has qualified to compete at the National PGA Jr. League Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Even more, that multi-day golf event, which is being held at the Gray Hawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, will be broadcasted on select ESPN networks, according to the tournament’s website.

So, Higginbotham not only gets another win to add to his impressive resume, but also could be seen on ESPN across the country next month.