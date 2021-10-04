Carson Higginbotham “very excited” ahead of PGA Jr. League Championship appearance

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Later this week, everyone’s favorite youth golfer, Carson Higginbotham, will be competing in Scottsdale, Arizona at the National PGA Jr. League Championship.

Higginbotham and his 13U teammates fly out on Tuesday. They’ll get a couple of practice rounds in, and do some media appearances, too, before the championship tournament begins on Friday.

12 Sports caught up with Higginbotham on Monday, ahead of his trip out west — which, by the way, will mark his first trip on a plane, too.

It’s a great opportunity for the young Harrison County native to show the golf world what he’s made of.

“It’s awesome to be able to go out west with my friends, as well as other teams. And I know the players from other teams, so it will be awesome to be able to see them all,” said Higginbotham. “It’s amazing. I’m very excited.”

We’re going to have more from Higginbotham coming up later in the week.

Those interested in watching him will compete in Arizona, be able to do so on various ESPN platforms on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Those details can be found here.