Carson Higginbotham wins again on Callaway Jr Tour

DANIELS, W.Va. – He did it again.

It should come as no surprise that Clarksburg-native, Carson Higginbotham, started his week off with another win Monday in Raleigh County.

Higginbotham, the young golf phenom who has started his season with nine wins in nine events after last week’s win at the Bridgeport Country Club, picked up another win on the Callaway Junior Tour today at Glade Springs.

Higginbotham finished the day three-under par, shooting a 69, which doubled as the best round of the day. He finished nine shots in front of the closest competitor in his age group, once again ending his round as the only player in the 12 & Under group to shoot under par.

He also shot par or better on all but one hole on the day.

With Monday’s victory, that’s now 10 wins in ten events for Higginbotham, and he’s back in action at Glade Springs for the West Virginia Junior Amateur Championship Tuesday and Wednesday.