Carson Higginbotham wins age group at WV Jr. Amateur Championship

DANIELS, W.Va. – Make it 11-for-11 for young Carson Higginbotham.

The Clarksburg-native entered Wednesday with a seven-shot lead over his closest competitor to begin Day Two of the WV Junior Golf Amateur Championship at the Resort at Glade Springs.

He then went out and shot a 74 on Wednesday, extending his lead to ten-strokes by the end of the round.

That 74 gives Higginbotham the event title for the Boys 12 & Under age group, and tied him for the fifth-best round, overall, on the day.

It also gives him his eleventh victory in eleven tour events, and continued his great start to the summer dating back to final days of May.

Wednesday’s win is Higginbotham’s fourth in the last two weeks.

https://twitter.com/CarsonHiggGolf/status/1278412721319542785

Higginbotham wasn’t the only local product with a solid finish in the event.

Bridgeport’s Caden Moore finished in fifth place, while his high school teammate Matt Aman finished in a tie for sixth place with Fairmont Senior’s Clark Craig and one other golfer.