RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion advances to the Class-AAA Region I, Section 1 title game after a dominant 88-62 win over Weir.

North Marion went on an 11-0 run to start the game and to gain the early lead they never lost.

The Huskies extended that lead in the second quarter but Weir closed in making it a seven point game at the halftime break.

Olivia Toland and Katlyn Carson exploded in the thrid quarter to pull the Huskies away for good.

Toland led with 27 points and Carson added 22 in the win.