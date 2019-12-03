Carson Winkie on Bluefield’s offense

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Indians make their return to the Super Six at Wheeling Island Stadium on Friday for the first time since 2015.

Bridgeport faces a Bluefield team that knocked off top-seeded Fairmont Senior last week.

Indians running back Carson Winkie spoke to 12 Sports on Monday about his career with Bridgeport, and on facing Bluefield.

“The past two years when we’ve played Bluefield, they’ve been more of a run-based team. But this year, we’ve seen through film, we can see that they’re more of a spread team. So, our past playoff games have definitely prepared us for that.”

We’ll hear more from Winkie on Wednesday.