Carson Winkie one of three Bport players to sign LOIs on National Signing Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Education was the theme of Wednesday’s signing day at Bridgeport High School.

As important, and great, as it is that three now-former Indians players are going to continue their football careers at the collegiate level — two at the D2 level, and one in Division 1 — education was the topic of dicsussion.

Carson Winkie is headed to the Ivy League; Noah Tomlin wants to become a pharmacist; and Josh Wojciechowicz wants to become an engineer.

Winkie signed with Harvard on Wednesday, saying that he’ll continue to play on the defensive side of the ball at either linebacker or defensive end with the Crimson. He’s getting the opportunity to continue his education at one of the top schools in the country after a great season on the gridiron. And the word he had been accepted left him speechless.

“I was with three of my friends at a basketball game, at a WVU basketball game, I just looked at them, and was kind of out of breath kind of. I was like, I just got accepted into Harvard. It was kind of cool, for sure. And being able to spend that with them, and kind of experience that, is just amazing,” Winkie said.

Tomblin is headed the the University of Charleston in this state’s capital to continue his playing career on the offensive line, with potential of becoming a long snapper.

“My biggest part of my decision was their academic program. I want to become a pharmacist, and going there will guarantee a spot in their pharmacy school,” he said.

Wojciechowicz is headed to the Rocky Mountains, where he’ll attend school and play for Colorado School of Mines — the Orediggers’ future long snapper.

“It’s great. It really is a dream come true. Everyone thinks about I want to play football forever ,but clearly that’s not possible, but being able to extend it the 4 or 5 years extra is great.” he said.

Winkie was a first team all-state linebacker this year, and racked up well over 1,000 rushing yards. He was also named the Most Outstanding Player in the Double-A state title game win over Bluefield where he rushed for 200 yards.