Carson Winkie’s freshman season delayed as Ivy League cancels fall sports season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Ivy League announced its plan of having no athletic competitions in any sports this fall, and that football won’t be able to resume playing until January, at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Bridgeport graduate, and former RB/LB for the Indians, Carson Winkie, was last on the football field at Wheeling Island Stadium in December.

And with the Ivy League’s announcement, he unfortunately won’t be suiting up anytime soon.

“It’s unfortunate. I would rather them, to be honest, I just think it would make more sense to be in the fall. but I understand the health concerns and all that,” Winkie said. “I’ve been without football for almost six months now — even more than six months — and it just feels like it’s just kind of a part of me that just feels empty, I guess.”

Winkie announced his commitment to Harvard University in February, where he will study to be a pharmacist and play linebacker for the Crimson.

Luckily for Winkie, though, he won’t be totally without football for a full calendar year.

“For the linebackers, at least, we’ve been having meetings twice a week,” he said. “And it’s nice that the freshmen were able to be a part of that. And we just break down film from previous years, and go over techniques and stuff. And that’s been a huge learning experience for me. So, that’s nice.”

But Zoom meetings and studying the playbook can’t replace the thrill of suiting up on game day and sending ball carriers to the turf.

“The adrenaline it brings … I know this past season, our fan section, our fan base, is just amazing throughout Bridgeport. And I feel like i’m going to miss that aspect the most,” he said on what he’ll miss most about the sport this fall. “Also, being part of a team. Like, I know that, like you said, we’ll have these zoom meetings, but it just doesn’t do it the same. Being out with each other, and learning with each other, I’m going to miss that aspect.”

Winkie says he’s never played organized football in the spring. But he and his fellow Ivy League freshmen will have to wait until the spring to play their first down of football.

And that’s only if the country is in a better position with Coronavirus then and it’s in now.

Winkie and his fellow freshmen might not be alone, either, in that it’s widely speculated that the Ivy League will only be the first of multiple conference to take similar action.