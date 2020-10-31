Carter Lipscomb repeats as Class A individual state champ; Ritchie County boys complete 3 peat in Ona

ONA, W.Va. – Carter Lipscomb did it again! And so did the Ritchie County boys cross country team!

The Doddridge County standout senior cross country runner repeated as the Class A boys individual state champion, Saturday, at the 2020 State Cross Country Championship meet at Cabell Midland High School.

Meanwhile, the Ritchie County boys claimed the Class A state championship for the third straight season, and will once again bring the state title back to Ellenboro.

Not only did the DCHS boys find success once again in Ona, but so did the Lady Bulldogs, who finished second as a team with 92 points.

STATE XC MEET: Ritchie County Boys take home the Single-A State Title! Doddridge County Boys finish as runner-up! @DCHSDogPound @Ritchie_Rebels #wvprepxc pic.twitter.com/zOVdcgtFik — Abbie Backenstoe (@abackenstoeWBOY) October 31, 2020

STATE XC MEET: Girls Single-A results. Trinity’s Jenna Barnett finishes top 5 at No. 4 with a time of 21:07.48 and she’s only a FRESHMAN!!! #wvprepxc pic.twitter.com/CMbLrwqSct — Abbie Backenstoe (@abackenstoeWBOY) October 31, 2020

Trinity Christian’s Jenna Barnett capped off her impressive freshman cross country season with a fourth place finish in the girls state meet Saturday.

Barnett finished with a time of 21:07.48, which was less than one minute off the pace set by Williamstown’s Ella Hesson, who won the Single-A girls individual state title.

Doddridge County’s Lexi Lamb, who won the Class A Region II individual title last week, finished ninth at Saturday’s state championship meet with a time of 21:23.12.

Lamb was immediately followed by Tucker County’s Katie Hicks (21:31.05), Trinity’s Sofia Pancoast (21:35.82), and Webster County’s Alivia Moffatt (21:37.11).

Lamb’s Top 10 finish, along with two other racers (Emily Gola and Maria Bee) finishing inside the top 20, helped the Doddridge County girls finish in second place as a team.

Ritchie County and Tucker county finished sixth and seventh as a team, respectively.

DCHS Carter Lipscomb KILLING boys Single-A at the 2 mile marker!!! @DCHSDogPound #wvprepxc pic.twitter.com/9ZoX6uAOMM — Abbie Backenstoe (@abackenstoeWBOY) October 31, 2020

Plenty of local competitors finished near the top of the field during the Class A boys race.

Lipscomb and teammate Trent Gola finished first and second to help lead the Bulldogs to a second place finish.

The Doddridge County boys cross country team honored after their second place finish at the 2020 Cross Country State Championship in Ona. (Photo by Abbie Backenstoe / WBOY)

Joining Lipscomb and Gola in the Top 10 were South Harrison’s Carter Bowie (4th place, 17:42.42), Clay-Battelle’s Holden Ammons (6th place, 17:46.04), and Ritchie County’s Brady Layman (8th place, 17:47.76).

Five other local runners finished inside the Top 20, including Notre Dame’s Ashton Nardella, who helped the Irish reach the state meet for the first time in program history.

Doddridge County boys finish as state runner up for the second-straight year. The Bulldogs last won a cross country title in 2017 (boys) and 2016 (girls).

Full results from the Single-A championship races can be found by clicking on this link.