Carter wins 2020 Majerle Hustle Award

The former Mountaineer known for his hustle and defensive tenacity has been recognized for those traits again, this time by an NBA team.

Jevon Carter is the winner of the 2020 Majerle Hustle Award, given annually to the Phoenix Suns player who “most personified the same hustle, grit and determination that Suns Ring of Honor member Dan Majerle displayed as a player,” according to the team website.

Voting concluded Wednesday, and Carter received word he had won the award from Majerle himself after the Suns played their final regular season game:

A message from @DanMajerle to @nextlevel_03!



Congrats to Jevon Carter on being the recipient of the 2020 Majerle Hustle Award. SO deserved. pic.twitter.com/2e6HEWxtGO — 8-0 (@Suns) August 13, 2020

The Suns went a perfect 8-0 in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida. Carter averaged just under six points per game during that stretch, and netted a season-high 20 points Saturday against Miami.