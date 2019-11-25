Catch of the Year, Round 2, results are in

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Results for the second round of our Glenville State College Catch of the Year competition are in!

These four winners will move on to the semi-final round:

Zach Snyder, Lincoln, leaping catch

Griffin Devericks, Doddridge County, shoulder pad catch

Tracy Brooks, University, tipped pass caught for a touchdown

Chase Beam, Lewis County, interception

Those four plays will compete head-to-head this weekend, beginning Friday, with the two highest vote getters moving on to the final round.

