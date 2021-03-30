Catching up with Kaden Metheny after freshman season at Bowling Green

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – I caught up with former University High School all-state guard, Kaden Metheny, on Tuesday to get his thoughts on his freshman season with Bowling Green.

Metheny averaged 10.2 points per game this year, and was voted to the MAC All-Freshman team.

He’s currently back in Morgantown visiting family for a few weeks before heading back to campus for off-season workouts and conditioning.

Here’s a look at our conversation.

RD: Hey Kaden, how’s it going?

KM: “Pretty good, pretty good.”

RD: How would you describe your first season of D1 college basketball?

KM: “Oh man, it was crazy. Definitely an experience that I’ve always dreamt of. At the end of the day, I was at the Division-I level, playing the game that I love, and I just felt truly blessed to be able to go out there and play basketball.”

RD: Did you have that ‘Welcome to College Basketball’ moment at any point this season?

KM: “Yeah, yeah, of course. Going and playing Michigan the first game of the year, just running out on that court, and just seeing the huge stadium, and going out there and seeing like, oh, I’m playing against Michigan. That was definitely like, I’m here. I made it.”

RD: You scored 10 more more points in half of your team’s games this year. 13 games of 10 or more points. You guys went 10-3 in those games. Did you have to learn as the season went on when to pick your spots of when to score and when to be a facilitator?

KM: “Yeah, for sure. As the season went along the game started to slow down. And I started to feel more comfortable. I played with the all-time leading scorer now at Bowling Green. Having him along side of me, knowing that he needed to get his, and knowing when to get mine. It definitely took a little time, but the coaching staff put me out there and they relied upon me to go out there as a freshman and play 30 minutes a game, so I know I was out there for a reason.”

RD: One of your goals coming into this year was to be All-Freshman or All-conference, and you were able to accomplish that. What does it mean to you to have a goal like that at the beginning of the season, and then to see it come true at the end of the year?

KM: “I’ve always been a goal-oriented kind of person. I’ve always gone into each and every situation, and sought out a personal goal, and to achieve it is an amazing feeling. I feel blessed, but at the end of the day, that’s a personal achievement. And I know what I want is to make it to the big dance. So, those personal achievements can mean so much, but until I achieve the biggest one, I’m not going to be satisfied.”

RD: Kaden Metheny, congrats on a great season. Definitely appreciate your time.