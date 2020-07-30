CBHS Wilson likes roster, Watson talks having each others backs

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. – We reported Wednesday on how positive Ryan Wilson and the Clay-Battelle Cee Bees were feeling as Phase 3 workouts wrapped up.

So now, except for any flex days Wilson and company plan to use, it’s back to the weight room for the Cee Bees for the time being until regular season practices start on August 17.

But as we told you last night, Wilson is extremely happy with how his team has handled itself in recent months, and especially over the past few weeks.

And that’s key when Wilson and the Cee Bees are replacing eleven seniors, including the likes of Seth Casino and Levi Carrico.

But he’s bringing back all but two offensive linemen from last year’s team, and plenty of other talent that has the head coach excited about this upcoming season.

“I’m going to tell you, it’s hard for me to sit here and start naming off name by name. Because, we have so many kids that’s going to contribute this year. When they think of us, Daniel Gorbey comes to mind – he’s a heck of a linebacker, and we’re going to put him as a running back. Cooper Watson. Carson Shriver.” Clay-Battelle head coach Ryan Wilson

One position group that will look a lot different from last year for Clay-Battelle is the quarterback position.

Senior Cooper Watson, and Sophomore Carson Shriver, will split time at the position.

And Watson spoke with us about one of the team’s mottos for this this year — “Who has my back? I have your back.”

“Basically it just means everyone’s playing as a team. We just play for each other and got each other’s back. Basically it just means that everyone plays their role, and if they do it right, they stay in the game and we just keep counting on them,” said Watson.

The Cee Bees went 6-4 last year, and look to get back into the postseason for the first time since since 2014.