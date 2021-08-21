Cecil, Towns each score two, Polar Bears escape Red Devils

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Polar Bears entered the 2021 season with a win as Fairmont Senior took down Oak Hill 4-3 on Saturday.

It was by no means an easy win for the Polar Bears.

Fairmont scored early in the first half as Nate Flower chugged up the left flank and crossed the ball into the middle of the field. Ashton Cecil was in the right place at the right time and one tapped the pass into the back of the net to put the Polar Bears up 1-0.

Oak Hill answered that goal with one of their own. Ty Wilburn found the back of the net to tie the game up 1-1.

Still in the first half, Oak Hill scored again, this time off of a breakaway as Jackson Hayes got through the Polar Bear defense to give the Red Devils a 2-1 lead.

Right before the halftime break, Cecil and Flower did it again. Flower flew past the Red Devil’s defense and sent a cross pass to Cecil who shot it to the bottom right corner to tie the game 2-2.

The second half is where Bubby Towns came alive for FSHS. Towns put two more goals in to give Fairmont the lead again.

Oak Hill would score again but Fairmont Senior held them off 4-3 to win the season opener.