WEST UNION, W.Va (WBOY) – After three nights of postponements, sectional play finally began in Class A Region II, Section 2.

In the play-in game, #4 Clay-Battelle defeated #5 Trinity Christian by a final score of 24-9.

The Cee-Bees immediately returned to the field to face #1 Doddridge County who handed Clay-Battelle its first loss of the double-elimination bracket in a 23-0 final.