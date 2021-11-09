Cee Bees look to “do the little things right” in first playoff game since 2014

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. – Clay-Battelle returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 where they see a new opponent in Ritchie County.

The Cee Bees come into this game with an 8-2 record and they’re looking to surprise Class Single-A with a win over the Rebels.

Clay-Battelle’s two quarterback offense has recorded four shut out wins in the regular season, all with the Cee Bees putting up 40 or more points.

Both QB’s in juniors Carson Shriver and Drew Boczek combined for well over 2,000 all purpose yards this season.

Boczek credits a combination of things to the success and said his team just has to play their game in order to get a win.

“I think our chemistry is really, really good. Our offensive line every game has done a great job of blocking, that’s just one of our strong suits. I think coach Wilson’s play calling has really helped that out too,” Boczek said.

Boczek said his team just has to keep it simple and do the small things right.

“Keep everything simple, don’t let the big playoff moment kind of get to your head. We have to go in there like it’s any other game and just do the little things right. We need to keep it simple and just do that and we’ll be good,” Boczek said.

The Cee Bees and Rebels meet in Ellenboro on Saturday afternoon at 1:30.