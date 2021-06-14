CeeBees, Vikings Region one game suspended due to weather, set to resume Tuesday

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. – Game one of the Region softball championship series between Clayy-Battelle and Petersburg was suspended due to inclement weather on Monday.

Petersburg led Clay-Battelle 2-1 in the top of the fourth inning then increased their lead to 4-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth.

The CeeBees had a chance to get on the board further before the storm hit with the bases loaded due to three consecutive walks by the Vikings pitcher.

But Petersburg’s pitcher not only pitched her way into bases loaded but also pitched her way out of the jam, striking out three in a row to end the inning.

The top of the fifth went by quickly with Sydney Wilson’s two strikeouts and a ground out for the CeeBees, but the game was stopped there.

Petersburg and Clay-Battelle will finish up game one on Tuesday in Petersburg followed by game two.