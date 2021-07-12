Changes to the Tribe: Bridgeport re-tooling and reloading ahead of 2021 season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport football program underwent a head coaching change in the offseason, but it wasn’t much of a change, really, as much as it was just reshuffling the cards.

Tyler Phares, the former offensive coordinator for the Indians, takes over the head coaching duties for Bridgeport.

Meanwhile, former Bridgeport championship winning head coach, John Cole, stepped down from his position and then quietly slid back into his old role — offensive line coach.

The Indians are in Week 2 of the three-week practice period.

Phares is taking notice of players from all grade levels that he hopes can help them this season.

“As of right now, we’ve got a lot of kids that can step up,” said Phares. “There’s going to be a lot of questions answered in August. We’ve got a great sophomore class, great junior class that are going to be pushing for positions so lots to be said. “

We asked one of the senior lineman what it’s like to have Cole back with that group.

“He’s more intense for sure. He doesn’t have to worry about anyone else like the backs or anything like that. He’s just worried about the lineman,” said senior lineman Tate Jordan.

Of course, blocking is always an emphasis with the Indians, and Phares said as much in our interview with him. That’s why he added that Cole was his first phone call after he was notified he’d be the Indians’ next head coach.