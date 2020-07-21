Chase Harler signs professional contract with Lithuania’s Palangos Kuršiai

Sports

by: Sam Coniglio

Posted: / Updated:

It appears the ball is going to bounce a little longer for Chase Harler after signing a professional contract with Lithuania’s Palangos Kursiai.

Harler will be competing in the National Basketball League (NKL), the second-tier league in Lithuania.

“Super excited for the opportunity!” Harler exclaimed on social media.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CC4nHVeBC2J/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The Moundsville, West Virginia native expressed an interest at a possible professional career before his final game with WVU, while also musing the possibility of coaching down the road.

“I’d love to get into coaching,” Harler said in March, “[but] I’m going to try to see how long the ball bounces.”

The 6-3 guard was a senior leader for the Mountaineers in their 2019-20 campaign, appearing in all 31 games and averaging 4.4 points per contest. In his four-year career, Harler logged 406 points, 105 rebounds, 101 assists and 48 steals across 116 games.

His career was capped off with a successful proposal to his now-fiancee, Lyndsey, as well as an upset victory over No. 4 Baylor at the WVU Coliseum.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories