Chisler leads Cee Bees over Bulldogs in season opener

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. – Clay-Battelle hosted Tygarts Valley in both team’s season openers on Friday.

Clay-Battelle built up a 31 point lead late in the second quarter, but kept the scoring up.

Tygarts Valley did try and make a comeback with Garrett Gibson who scored 15 points in the second half alone.

But it wasn’t enough as the Cee Bees kept the lead throughout the game to win 74-43, the final score.

Mojo Chisler led Clay-Battelle with 29 points in the Cee Bees season opener.

Gibson led the Bulldogs with 17 points.