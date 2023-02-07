BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WBOY) – A local football standout made his college decision official today as Clay-Battelle’s Mason Chisler found the right fit at Waynesburg University.

With campus only about 15 minutes from home, he’ll continue his playing career at a place that seems a lot like what he’s already familiar with.

“They made me feel like home and I was at the campus. Everything was close together. Everything was there. I really liked everything when I went on the tour. I was on gameday visits. It was a welcoming environment,” he said.

Chisler joins university’s Landon Cool and Jake Stephens as the third Monongalia County athlete to sign to join the Waynesburg football program next year.