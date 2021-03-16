Chris Underwood resigns from position as South Harrison football head coach

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – Chris Underwood has resigned from his position as head coach of the South Harrison High School football team.

That move was approved Tuesday evening by the Harrison County Board of Education.

Underwood was the Hawks’ head coach for each of the past three football seasons.

South Harrison played to an 11-18 record overall during Underwood’s tenure.

The Hawks saw a big improvement between years Nos. 1 and 2 under Underwood. He took a 1-9 team from his first season at the helm to 6-4 the following year in the regular season. That resulted in a playoff berth in 2019.

South Harrison was 4-4 this year, missing out on the postseason.