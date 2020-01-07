Chukwudozie’s putback slam lifts (8) North Marion over Fairmont Senior

RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion head coach Chris Freeman said he told two of his players what to do during the Huskies’ final offensive set Monday night.

He didn’t specifically tell Praise Chukwudozie to do anything in particular. But he sure did something spectacular.

Gunner Murphy’s three-point heave with less than 10 seconds remaining rattled off the rim, but was amazingly stuffed back through by Chukwudozie on a putback slam dunk with just three seconds left in the game.

That slam dunk gave (8) North Marion a two-point lead, and the win, 45-43, over cross-county rival Fairmont Senior.