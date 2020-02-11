Chukwudozie’s strong second-half performance leads (7) NMHS past FSHS

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – After being shutout from three-point land in the first meeting of the season between (7) North Marion and Fairmont Senior, Huskies big man Praise Chukwudozie made sure that didn’t happen Monday.

Chukwudozie knocked down a pair of threes in the fourth quarter, capping a 14-point second half in North Marion’s 62-49 win over their cross-county rival inside the Fairmont Senior Armory.

“Just looking for my shot. Just because, like, they stayed away from me because the first time we played them I didn’t hit anything from deep. So I guess I just took my shots – the ones they gave to me. Last game we played them, I think I went like 0-for-5, or something like that. So I knew they were going to stay away from me on the three-point line. I had to take advantage of that.”

Chukwudozie finished with a game-high 19 points, Monday.

Gunner Murphy finished with 12 points. Four of the Huskies five starters finished the game in double figures, scoring-wise.

