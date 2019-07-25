Citta, Saylor talk about Wednesday night’s Moonshiners win

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – Brendt Citta and Drew Saylor spoke Wednesday night following the West Virginia Moonshiners’ win over division-leading Batavia Wednesday night.

Saylor spoke about starting pitcher Noe Toribio, who picked up his second-straight win in a five inning, one-hit outing in which he didn’t surrender a run.

“You know especially tonight, he was starting it a little bit down the middle, and the inner-third, and guys were getting some swings. And by the time the ball gets to the plate it’s a little bit lower than what they think it’s supposed to be, and had some early swings. Still has some work to do in terms of the fourth and fifth inning. Felt, again, he got into some lengthy counts there. Got a little bit for me, gun shy, of the strike zone. He just needs to continue to keep the same pace and tempo he had in the first three,” Saylor said.

Citta connected for his first home run with the Black Bears Wednesday night. He went 3-for-3 at the plate in the win.

“Yeah, I’ve always kind of felt that I was an underdog. And being a 38th rounder doesn’t really stick with me at all. I’m here to compete and do what I can to help the team win. And just keep going. I like to shock people and show them who I am,” Citta said.

Citta just joined the club two weeks ago.