Cizauskas earns invitation to Hula Bowl

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State standout linebacker Dominc Cizauskas has earned an invitation to play in the Hula Bowl in Hawaii later this month.

The Hula Bowl is a college football senior bowl that invites players from around the globe to participate.

“It’s a great feeling to put Glenville State on the map at a Senior Bowl. It shows how good things happen when you trust in your coaching and continue to work hard every day,” said Cizauskas in a statement released by the college.

Cizauskas racked up 120 tackles this year en route to being named Mountain East Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

He ranked third in the league in solo tackles (67) and was among the leaders in stops behind the line of scrimmage (14.0). Nationally, Cizauskas ranked seventh in total tackles and solo tackles per game (6.1).

“We are extremely honored and excited for Dom. He has had a great career as a Pioneer and this honor to play in this Senior Bowl speaks volumes to his work ethic. It’s not just good for Dom but is also great for Glenville State’s football program,” said Glenville State head coach Mike Kellar in the same statement.

The Hula Bowl was established in 1946, and has had NFL greats such as Mike Ditka, Tony Dorsett, Dan Marino, and Deion Sanders play in it.

The game is being held at Aloha Stadium in Oahu, Hawaii on January 26.