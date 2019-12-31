Cizauskas named D2Football.com First Team All-American

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State standout linebacker Dominic Cizauskas has, to the surprise of no one, been named to the 2019 D2Football.com All-American team.

That was announced Tuesday afternoon.

Cizauskas, who finished with 120 tackles this season, and finished third in the league in solo tackles (67), while also ranking among the league leaders in tackles for loss (14.0), interceptions (4) and passes defended (14), was named to the First Team All-American roster by the site.

He also returned two interceptions for touchdowns this year.

Cizauskas was a two-time MEC Defensive Player of the Week this year, and was also named MEC Defensive Player of the Year this season. He was named to the D2CCA Super Region 1 Football first team defense, and the Don Hansen Football Gazette NCAA Division II All-Super Region 1 first team defensive team.

A full list of the D2Football.com All-Americans can be found by clicking on the link below.



D2Football.com All-American Teams