ORLANDO, Fla. (WBOY) — Former WVU Women’s Basketball Head Coach Mike Carey was announced as an assistant coach for the women’s team at the University of Central Florida on Wednesday, per a post on X.

Carey, a Clarksburg native and Salem University (then Salem College) graduate, spent two decades coaching for the Mountaineers earning a 447-239 all-time record during his time in Morgantown and making him the program’s all-time wins leader.

Carey stepped away from coaching the Mountaineers in 2022 saying that he wished to spend more time with his family and that he needed to “sit back, breathe and enjoy what has been a long and fun career.”

Prior to his time at WVU, Carey also spent time coaching the men’s basketball teams at both Flemington and Liberty High Schools, according to wvusports.com. He also coached for more than a decade at Salem after earning his Master’s Degree from the school.

The WVU Women’s Basketball team, led by first-year coach Mark Kellog, squares off against UCF and Assistant Coach Carey on Jan. 13, 2024 in Orlando and again on Jan. 30, 2024 in Morgantown.