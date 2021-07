BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Clarksburg Post 13 picked up an 8-4 win over Bridgeport Post 68 on Thursday at the Bridgeport High School baseball field.

Post 13 scored six runs in the fifth inning, which proved to be the difference in the game.

The game was scoreless through the first 2 1/2 innings, before Bridgeport got on the board with a single run in the bottom of the third.

But it was all Clarksburg after that.