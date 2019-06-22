Clarksburg Post 13 drops game at Morgantown Post 2

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One night after tallying eleven runs at the plate, the Morgantown Post 2 bats went quiet for a majority of the game Friday night when Post 2 hosted Clarksburg Post 13 at Mylan Park.

Both teams squandered early opportunities to score, including Post 13 picking off a Morgantown runner at first base to end an inning with runners on the corners.

Clarksburg took a 1-0 lead in the fourth, while grounding into a 6-4-3 double play.

It looked like Morgantown was going to squander another scoring chance in the fifth, but got help from what would’ve been the third out of the inning, that was instead dropped and allowed the winning runs to score in Post 2’s 2-1 win over Clarksburg.