EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WBOY) – College basketball coaching legend and Clarksburg native Jim Crutchfield seeks his first national championship tomorrow and will do it against his former team.

Crutchfield, head coach of the undefeated Nova Southeastern Sharks, leads his team into the NCAA Division II national championship against West Liberty tomorrow at 3 pm.

The veteran head coach matches up with the same Hilltopper program that he took to this same game in 2014 and is led by his own former player and assistant, Ben Howlett.

Nova Southeastern maintains additional West Virginia ties with the Sharks’ leading scorer being RJ Sunahara, the son of WVU volleyball coach Reed Sunahara and brother of former Mountaineer long snapper Rex Sunahara, who also spent his first year of college basketball at Fairmont State.

He is joined in the starting lineup by Will Yoakum who transferred to Nova Southeastern from West Liberty after being a two-time first team all-conference selection for the Hilltoppers.

Tip-off is set for 3 pm on Saturday.