Clarksburg’s own Jarrod West joins 1,000 point club at Marshall

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg and Notre Dame High School’s own Jarrod West joined the 1,000 point club for the Thundering Herd on Sunday.

In Marshall’s game against Ohio University, West scored 14 points to bring him past 1,000 points in his career total at Marshall University.

West is one of 55 players in Marshall history to score 1,000 career points.

He also had six assists and four steals in the Herd’s 81-67 win over the Bobcats.

West had this to say about earning his name in the Marshall Men’s basketball history books.

“It’s a great honor. A lot of good company there in the 1,000 point club and I’m honored and blessed to be apart of it. It’s been a long time coming with this being my fourth year, played in a lot of games so I’m just grateful that we’re able to play right now. We’re very blessed and fortunate for that. It’s a great honor, a great accomplishment and I’m very humble to be a part of that group, be a part of that company,” West said.

West also set the record for total career steals at Marshall University just a few weeks ago.