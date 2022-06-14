CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The WVSWA revealed its first set of all-state baseball selections today, beginning with Class A. Choices from the area are headlined by a first team pick for Gilmer County infielder Caden Hall. The junior finished with a .513 batting average, hit five home runs, drove in 26 and stole 36 bases on the season for the Titans.

Ritchie County infielder Quentin Owens landed on the second team after a strong junior season for the Rebels. He earned a spot as an honorable mention a year ago as a sophomore.

Notre Dame’s Gene Hutchinson earned a selection to the all-state second team after leading the Irish to a regional final series against Moorefield. He was an honorable mention all-state pick a year ago and is headed to continue his baseball career in college at West Virginia Wesleyan.

Local standouts that claimed honorable mentions include Doddridge County’s Aiden Eddy and Colt Sutton, Ritchie County’s Garrett Cunningham, Tygarts Valley’s Garrett Gibson and Matthew Pratt, Notre dame’s Noah Mazzie and Anthony Rogers, Gilmer County’s Colton Hall and Tucker County’s Mason Kisamore.