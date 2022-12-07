The West Virginia Sportswriters Association released its all-state selections for Class A football on Wednesday, including the following local athletes:
First Team Offense:
- WR – Maddox Anderson, Tucker County
- OL – Luke Given, South Harrison
First Team Defense:
- DL – Adam Burnside, Doddridge County
- LB – Noah Burnside, South Harrison
- LB – Bryce McKinney, Doddridge County
- UT – Seth Richards, Doddridge County
- P – Peyton Amos, Webster County
Second Team Offense:
- QB – Ethan Rosenau. Tucker County (Captain)
- WR – Gabe Stewart, Doddridge County
- OL – Charles Ibbeson, Doddridge County
- UT – Ethan Haught, Ritchie County
- Second Team Defense:
- UT – Levi Teets, Trinity Christian
- UT – Zac Hall, Clay-Battelle
Honorable Mention:
- Blaike Adams – Tucker County
- Austin Bartlett – Ritchie County
- Luke Bright – Tygarts Valley
- Mason Chisler – Clay-Battelle
- Cole Cogar – Gilmer County
- Caden Davis – South Harrison
- Matthew Gadd – Clay-Battelle
- Colton Hall – Gilmer County
- Trenton Huffman – Doddridge County
- Jacob Kassay – Clay-Battelle
- Landen Lafferty – South Harrison
- Aiden Moreno – South Harrison
- Dominick Mullenax – Tucker County
- Michael Radcliff – South Harrison
- Jared Reall – Tucker County
- Carson Shriver – Clay-Battelle
- Maddox Shriver – Clay-Battelle
- Trenton Wilfong – Tucker County