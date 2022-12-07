The West Virginia Sportswriters Association released its all-state selections for Class A football on Wednesday, including the following local athletes:

First Team Offense:

WR – Maddox Anderson, Tucker County

OL – Luke Given, South Harrison

First Team Defense:

DL – Adam Burnside, Doddridge County

LB – Noah Burnside, South Harrison

LB – Bryce McKinney, Doddridge County

UT – Seth Richards, Doddridge County

P – Peyton Amos, Webster County

Second Team Offense:

QB – Ethan Rosenau. Tucker County (Captain)

WR – Gabe Stewart, Doddridge County

OL – Charles Ibbeson, Doddridge County

UT – Ethan Haught, Ritchie County

Second Team Defense:

UT – Levi Teets, Trinity Christian

UT – Zac Hall, Clay-Battelle

Honorable Mention: