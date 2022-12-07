The West Virginia Sportswriters Association released its all-state selections for Class A football on Wednesday, including the following local athletes:

First Team Offense:

  • WR – Maddox Anderson, Tucker County
  • OL – Luke Given, South Harrison

First Team Defense:

  • DL – Adam Burnside, Doddridge County
  • LB – Noah Burnside, South Harrison
  • LB – Bryce McKinney, Doddridge County
  • UT – Seth Richards, Doddridge County
  • P – Peyton Amos, Webster County

Second Team Offense:

  • QB – Ethan Rosenau. Tucker County (Captain)
  • WR – Gabe Stewart, Doddridge County
  • OL – Charles Ibbeson, Doddridge County
  • UT – Ethan Haught, Ritchie County
  • Second Team Defense:
  • UT – Levi Teets, Trinity Christian
  • UT – Zac Hall, Clay-Battelle

Honorable Mention:

  • Blaike Adams – Tucker County
  • Austin Bartlett – Ritchie County
  • Luke Bright – Tygarts Valley
  • Mason Chisler – Clay-Battelle
  • Cole Cogar – Gilmer County
  • Caden Davis – South Harrison
  • Matthew Gadd – Clay-Battelle
  • Colton Hall – Gilmer County
  • Trenton Huffman – Doddridge County
  • Jacob Kassay – Clay-Battelle
  • Landen Lafferty – South Harrison
  • Aiden Moreno – South Harrison
  • Dominick Mullenax – Tucker County
  • Michael Radcliff – South Harrison
  • Jared Reall – Tucker County
  • Carson Shriver – Clay-Battelle
  • Maddox Shriver – Clay-Battelle
  • Trenton Wilfong – Tucker County