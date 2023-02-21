CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – In Class A, north central West Virginia is represented across all four regions.

Starting in Region I, Section 2, Doddridge County is the top seed and defeated #4 Clay-Battelle this evening, 84-49.

In Region II, Section 1, Tucker County, the #2 team in the state, draws a first round bye and awaits Union who defeated East Hardy on Tuesday night.

On the other side of the region in Section 2, Tygarts Valley gets to work tomorrow night as the three-seed, facing Pocahontas County for the right to play Pendleton County on Friday.

In Region III, Section 2, a late season slide for Webster County gives the Highlanders the two seed and a matchup with Meadow Bridge tonight.

Gilmer County is the top seed in Region IV, Section 2, squaring off with Calhoun County tonight.

All sectional tournament start times are set for 7 pm.