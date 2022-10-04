PARKERSBURG, W.Va – High school football is more than halfway over, and another Tuesday means another update to the WVSSAC’s playoff ratings.

Starting in Class AAA, its upset of then-#1 Parkersburg South jumps Bridgeport up three spots to number five this week.

After a mixed bag to start the season, John Kelley’s University Hawks move into the 13th seed this week following its second straight win, knocking off Buckhannon-Upshur on Friday.

Across town, Morgantown is headed in the opposite direction, dropping from #2 all the way to 16th in a matter of two weeks after losing its second in a row to Wheeling Park last week.

Even with the loss to University, the Buccaneers are firmly in the mix to return to the postseason for the first time since 2016, sitting in a four-way tie for 19th.

Moving to Class AA, since being knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten, North Marion falls from first to fourth.

Despite the win, the Polar Bears don’t move at all, staying in 11th for the second straight week.

On the other side of Fairmont, the Bees hold fast to a position as well, currently tied for 13th alongside Philip Barbour.

Each team is hoping to break long streaks of missing the postseason.

Also inside the top 16 is Lincoln who enters a crucial matchup for playoff implications Friday against Robert C. Byrd.

Liberty remains one spot outside the current field at 17th.

North-Central West Virginia brings two of the top five teams in Class A to the table with Doddridge County leading the way in the third seed at 5-0.

Fellow undefeated Tucker County comes in one spot behind the Bulldogs in fourth this week.

Looking to make a second straight playoff appearance for the first time since 2014, Clay-Battelle maintains a position in 13th while South Harrison waits in a precarious spot at 16.

Trinity Christian still sits outside the postseason as of today, but the Warriors have made strides, tying Madonna for 20th this week.