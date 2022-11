Twelve local volleyball standouts earned statewide honors for their performances in the 2022 season:

First Team:

Sydney Kopshina – Ritchie County

Rebekah Rupert – Ritchie County

Kendal Saul – Clay-Battelle

Second Team:

Zyla Lanham – Notre Dame

Special Honorable Mention:

Hope Woods – South Harrison

Heaven Tennant – Clay-Battelle

Sidney Hinzman – Doddridge County

Honorable Mention: