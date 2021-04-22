Class AA-A State Wrestling Tournament Day 1 update

Image attached to this article is courtesy of the WVSSAC Twitter account (@wvssac)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – After 31 local wrestlers won their opening round match of the Class AA-A State Wrestling Tournament on Wednesday, only half remain in the championship bracket.

Fifteen wrestlers from high schools in our viewing area are headed to the state semi-finals in their respective weight classes.

Fairmont Senior leads local schools with four wrestlers still fighting for a state title. That includes Mike Jones, among others.

Braxton County has three Eagles wrestlers headed to the state semis.

East Fairmont and North Marion have two wrestlers, each, that will compete in the semi-final round on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Elkins, Ritchie County, Doddridge County and Lewis County all have one wrestler that still has a chance to earn a state title.

The latest results from the State Wrestling Tournament can be found by clicking on this link.

Our Abbie Backenstoe will once again be down in Huntington on Thursday providing coverage from Mountain Health Arena.