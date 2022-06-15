CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The unveiling of the WVSWA’s baseball all-state picks continued today with the choices out of Class AA.

Robert C. Byrd’s Nathaniel Junkins captains the first team after leading the Flying Eagles to the state tournament for the first time in school history. His teammate Nick George also earned first team honors for his two-way exploits both on the mound and at the plate.

Another pair of local teammates come in on the first team as state runners-up Fairmont Senior placed two-thirds of its outfield among the state’s best with Evan Dennison and Gunner Riley. North Marion’s Cole Malnick round’s out the local picks for the first team as a utility pick for the huskies.

The picks continued for the Polar Bears on the second team as Mayson Jack earned all-state honors while Byrd had a pair of second team picks as well with Tanner Cook and Luke Sperry. Philip Barbour’s Alfred Isch picked up honors in addition to East Fairmont’s Clay Hershberger.

Local honorable mentions included Braxton County’s Tyler Baldwin, Fairmont Senior’s Gavin Blair and Sam Viani, Philip Barbour’s Cody Cooper, North Marion’s Cruz Tobin, Grafton’s Dustin Keener, Lincoln’s Johnny Lopez and Michael Martin and East Fairmont’s Connor Tingler.