CHARLESTON, W.Va (WBOY) – The West Virginia Sportswriters Association released its selections for the Class AA boys basketball all-state teams on Wednesday morning:

1st Team

  • Sal Dean, Chapmanville, Sr. (Captain), 6-0, 21.1 
  • Jayallen Turner, Charleston Catholic, Jr. 6-4, 19.7 
  • Matt Carte, Ravenswood, Sr. 6-2, 22.6 
  • Kam’Ron Gore, Bluefield, Jr. 6-0, 13.0 
  • Corey Boulden, South Harrison, Sr. 6-4, 23.6 
  • Alex Irvin, Williamstown, Sr. 6-5, 15.2 
  • Zion Blevins, Chapmanville, Jr. 6-7, 19.7 
  • R.J. Hairston, Bluefield, Jr. 6-4, 12.2 

2nd Team

  • Caleb Fuller, Bluefield, Sr. 6-3. 14.7 
  • Parker Schramm, Williamstown, Soph. (Captain) 6-1, 15.7 
  • Noah Burnside, South Harrison, Sr. 6-2, 18.3 
  • Luke Powell, St. Marys, Sr. 6-8 
  • Ethan Haught, Ritchie County, Sr. 6-2, 21.6 
  • Quinton Burlenski, Wheeling Central, Jr. 6-2, 18.9 
  • Carter Hartsock, Trinity, Jr. 6-2, 18.9 
  • Max Wilcox, Charleston Catholic, Soph. 6-3, 14.0 

Honorable Mention

Chayce Adams, Trinity; Troy Anthony, Wheeling Central; Beau Bennett, Ravenswood; Dale Bledsoe, Westside; Zach Bowman, Liberty-Raleigh; Jayden Bryant, Williamstown; Jalen Cook, Liberty-Raleigh; Cobun Cottrell, Roane County; Brandon Isaac, Summers County; Ronnie Griest, Moorefield; Connor Hoover, Wirt County Drew Hunt, Ravenswood; Cruz Isaly, Williamstown; Ryan Kent, St. Marys; Cole Lambert, Wyoming East; Cameron Layton, Frankfort; Will Looney, Bluefield; Cameron Lynch, Frankfort; Kambel Meeks, Poca; Garrett Mitchell, Wyoming East; Caleb Nutter, Buffalo; Austin Peck, South Harrison; Hayden Pyles, Magnolia; Levi Teets, Trinity; Cruz Testerman, Summers County; Ian Thompson, Buffalo. 