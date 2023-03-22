CHARLESTON, W.Va (WBOY) – The West Virginia Sportswriters Association released its selections for the Class AA boys basketball all-state teams on Wednesday morning:
1st Team
- Sal Dean, Chapmanville, Sr. (Captain), 6-0, 21.1
- Jayallen Turner, Charleston Catholic, Jr. 6-4, 19.7
- Matt Carte, Ravenswood, Sr. 6-2, 22.6
- Kam’Ron Gore, Bluefield, Jr. 6-0, 13.0
- Corey Boulden, South Harrison, Sr. 6-4, 23.6
- Alex Irvin, Williamstown, Sr. 6-5, 15.2
- Zion Blevins, Chapmanville, Jr. 6-7, 19.7
- R.J. Hairston, Bluefield, Jr. 6-4, 12.2
2nd Team
- Caleb Fuller, Bluefield, Sr. 6-3. 14.7
- Parker Schramm, Williamstown, Soph. (Captain) 6-1, 15.7
- Noah Burnside, South Harrison, Sr. 6-2, 18.3
- Luke Powell, St. Marys, Sr. 6-8
- Ethan Haught, Ritchie County, Sr. 6-2, 21.6
- Quinton Burlenski, Wheeling Central, Jr. 6-2, 18.9
- Carter Hartsock, Trinity, Jr. 6-2, 18.9
- Max Wilcox, Charleston Catholic, Soph. 6-3, 14.0
Honorable Mention
Chayce Adams, Trinity; Troy Anthony, Wheeling Central; Beau Bennett, Ravenswood; Dale Bledsoe, Westside; Zach Bowman, Liberty-Raleigh; Jayden Bryant, Williamstown; Jalen Cook, Liberty-Raleigh; Cobun Cottrell, Roane County; Brandon Isaac, Summers County; Ronnie Griest, Moorefield; Connor Hoover, Wirt County Drew Hunt, Ravenswood; Cruz Isaly, Williamstown; Ryan Kent, St. Marys; Cole Lambert, Wyoming East; Cameron Layton, Frankfort; Will Looney, Bluefield; Cameron Lynch, Frankfort; Kambel Meeks, Poca; Garrett Mitchell, Wyoming East; Caleb Nutter, Buffalo; Austin Peck, South Harrison; Hayden Pyles, Magnolia; Levi Teets, Trinity; Cruz Testerman, Summers County; Ian Thompson, Buffalo.