The West Virginia Sportswriters Association released its all-state selections for Class AA on Thursday with the following local athletes receiving honors:

First Team Defense:

DL – Harley Sickles, North Marion

LB – Tyler Curry, North Marion

LB – Dylan Ours, Fairmont Senior

DB – Alex Culp, East Fairmont

Second Team Offense:

WR – Landon Frey, North Marion

OL – Kobi O’Dell, Lincoln

UT – Nick George, RCB

UT – Ian Crookshanks, East Fairmont

UT – Casey Minor, North Marion

Second Team Defense:

DL – Evan Helm, East Fairmont

LB – Levi Moore, Lincoln

LB – Mike Kruzel, Fairmont Senior

DB – Gavin Michael, Fairmont Senior

UT – Dashawn Webster, Philip Barbour

P – Nate Flower, Fairmont Senior

Honorable Mention: