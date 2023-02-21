CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – In Class AA, just four north central West Virginia are in action with three battling in the same section.

Trinity Christian, Notre Dame and South Harrison are all grouped together in Region II, Section 2, competing for a spot in the regional round with the Warriors earning the top seed this season.

Trinity hosts Notre Dame tomorrow night in a matchup of longtime rivals but it was all Warriors in their regular season meeting, a 64-13 victory.

South Harrison is the number three seed and visits Braxton County tomorrow evening.

The Hawks will be looking to prove the old cliche about how hard it is to beat a team three times in one season as the first two games between these two went to Braxton County by a combined three points.

In Region I, Section 2, Ritchie County defeated Parkersburg Catholic tonight, setting up a date with top seed Williamstown.