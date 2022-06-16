CLARKSBURG, W.Va – A trio of Bridgeport Indians earned first team all-state picks with lefty Ben McDougal claiming a spot as a pitcher, shortstop Cam Cole grabbing one of the infield choices and centerfielder Aidan Paulsen picking up an outfield selection after the team’s run to the state tournament.

Also on the first team, a couple of power hitters from Morgantown named Aaron. University third baseman Aaron forbes and Morgantown centerfielder Aaron Jamison both land among the state’s best after punishing plenty of baseballs in 2022.

On the second team, Jamison’s teammate Reed Bailey earns a spot for his exploits on the mound, keying the Mohigan rotation on the way to the regional final series this year.

Two more Bridgeport standouts land here as well, first baseman Anthony Dixon gets the nod for his run production this year and two-way man Chris Harbert lands a utility spot as he got it done on both sides of the ball for the Indians in 2022.

Buckhannon-Upshur’s Zach Calef-Boring rounds out local picks with an outfield spot on the second team.

Honorable mention’s from the area include Bridgeport’s Drew Bailey, Austin Mann, Phil Reed, and Zach Nicholson, University’s Noah Braham, Morgantown’s Ryan Fluharty and Buckhannon-Upshur’s Zach Tenney.