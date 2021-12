Class AAA All-State football teams announced

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - A scratch-off ticket might seem like a fun gift to fill up a kid's stockings or to send as something extra in a holiday card, but officials warn about gifting gambling-related items to young people.

Young people report that their first gambling experiences occur around ages 9-11, according to The Problem Gambling Help Network of West Virginia (PGHNWV). In fact, the network said in a press release that 60 to 80 percent of high school teens admit that they have gambled for money in the past 12 months. Based on studies of adults with gambling problems, the earlier a person begins gambling, the greater likelihood of developing a problem with gambling.