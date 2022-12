CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – The West Virginia Sportswriters Association released its selections for the Class AAA football all-state teams on Friday with the following local athletes honored:

First Team Offense:

RB – Zach Rohrig, Bridgeport

OL – Kamar Summers, Bridgeport

First Team Defense:

LB – Phil Reed, Bridgeport

DB – Jaeden Hammack

UT – Bobby Powell, Morgantown

Second Team Offense:

OL – Seth Burke, Morgantown

OL – Eli Stahara, Morgantown

Second Team Defense:

UT – Ryan Hall, Bridgeport

Honorable Mention: