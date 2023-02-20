CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – With the majority of teams in north central West Virginia organized into AAA, local squads are spread out across three of the four regions in the classification.

North Marion, entering the sectional tournament at 20-1, earns a first round bye into the Region I, Section 2 championship game and will face Oak Glen on Thursday night in Rachel after the Golden Bears earned a semifinal win on Monday.

The Huskies defeated Oak Glen in both of their meetings with the Golden Bears in the regular season.

In Region II, the section one tournament tips off Wednesday night with the third meeting of the season between #4 Fairmont Senior and #1 East Fairmont.

The Bees set a school record with 20 regular season wins and defeated the Polar Bears for the first time since the 2006-07 season.

The other half of the bracket is made up of another classic Big 10 Conference rivalry as Philip Barbour hosts Grafton in the 2-3 matchup.

The two rivals met twice in the regular season with the Colts tallying a pair of double-digit wins.

Jumping to Section II, Robert C. Byrd is the top seed and faces fourth-seeded Liberty at the Byrd Cage Wednesday night.

The Harrison County rivals met just ten days ago in a 44-14 win for the Flying Eagles.

The 2-3 matchup will take place in Shinnston as Lincoln hosts Elkins after posting an even .500 record at 11-11.

The Cougars enter the postseason riding high following a 51-49 upset win over Bridgeport and a dominant victory over Notre Dame going into the sectional tournament.

Despite coming in behind Lincoln in the sectional seeding, the Tigers took down the Cougars, 60-58 on January 4.

Finally, Lewis County falls into Region III, Section II and is the top seed, as well as the only local team in the field.

The Minutemaids will face #4 Herbert Hoover on Wednesday night after defeating the Huskies 66-58 in the regular season.

All start times are set for 7 pm.