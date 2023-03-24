CHARLESTON, W.Va (WBOY) – The West Virginia Sportswriters Association released the Class AAAA all-state boys basketball teams on Friday:
First Team
- Sharron Young, Morgantown, Jr. (Captain), 6-0, 19.4
- Ben Nicol, GW, Sr. 6-6, 16.3
- Nate Plotner, Parkersburg South, Sr. 6-8 14.0
- Anthony Spatafore, Bridgeport, Sr. 6-3 17.1
- Mikey Johnson, Huntington, Jr. 6-3, 17.3
- Brody Davis, Morgantown, Sr. 6-5. 14.6
- Cyrus Traugh, Parkersburg South, Sr. 6-2 15.5
- Jamari Jenkins, Jefferson, Soph. 5-8, 15.7
Second Team
- Elijah Redfern, Beckley, Jr. 6-2, 18.1
- Brendan Hoffman, GW, Sr. (Captain) 6-2, 18.2
- Duane Harris, Huntington, Jr. 17.5
- Goose Gabbert, Greenbrier East, Sr. 17.4
- Dominic Schmidt, Cabell Midland, Sr. 22.2
- Aiden Davis, Wheeling Park, Soph. 20.3
- Caleb Thomas, Spring Mills, Soph.
- Cam Danser, Morgantown, Sr. 6-6. 10.5
Honorable mention
Zach Ayoob, Bridgeport; Rafael Barcinas, University; Avion Blackwood, Martinsburg; Aiden Blake, Parkersburg South; Markel Booker, Capital; Jackson Clark, Hurricane; Ashton Curry, Bridgeport; Coby Dillon, Woodrow Wilson; Izzy Everett, Morgantown; Austin Fleming, Parkersburg; James Fortney-Garbart, University; Jaiden Gladney, Jefferson; Christian Goebel, South Charleston; Roman Gray, John Marshall; Chase Hancock, Princeton; Kris Joyce, Princeton; Trevor Kelley, Oak Hill; Malachi Lewis, Oak Hill; Matt Mahood, Musselman; Brett Phillips, Wheeling Park; Austin Reeves, Parkersburg South; Clay Robertson, Spring Valley; Khayleb Robinson, Spring Mills; Nate Rodriguez, Parkersburg; Adam Seams, Greenbrier East; Will Shively, Jefferson; Bryson Smith, South Charleston; Jackson Smith, Parkersburg South; Brennan Sobutka, John Marshall Leyton Toepfer, Brooke; Cam Wilkes, Hedgesville.