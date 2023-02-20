CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – Whether you want to believe it or not, postseason play for high school girls basketball teams around the state of West Virginia is already underway and tips off in less than 24 hours here in north central West Virginia.

All five of local Class AAAA basketball teams are organized into Region I with Morgantown the lone team grouped with Section 1 while Bridgeport, University, Buckhannon-Upshur and Preston each fall into Section 2.

For the Mohigans, the path to the state tournament begins tomorrow night as the #2 seed in the sectional tournament, taking on #3 John Marshall.

Morgantown enters the postseason with a 19-3 record with and defeated the 15-7 Monarchs in their only meeting of the regular season, 61-40 back on January 18.

On the other side of the bracket, top-seeded Wheeling Park takes on Brooke with wins by Morgantown and Park setting up a fourth meeting between the rivals in the sectional championship on Friday.

The Patriots claimed wins at both the Rowdie Center and the Palace on the Hill while the Mohigans picked up a win at a neutral site in the OVAC championship game.

In Section 2, University earns the top seed with a record of 14-7 and takes on fourth-seeded Preston on Wednesday night.

The Hawks took care of the Knights in their only regular season meeting on January 12 with an 85-38 win on Baker’s Ridge.

On the other side of the bracket, #2 Bridgeport hosts #3 Buckhannon-Upshur.

The Indians are in search of a return to midseason form after dropping six of their last seven games but that one win in the last month was a 57-42 victory over the Bucs on February 1.

All sectional tournament games in Class AAAA, Region I are set for 7 pm start times.